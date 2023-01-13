Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Todd Miller (centre) has made four appearances for Brighton's under-23 team this season

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Todd Miller on loan from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton's academy in 2019 and has scored twice in the Papa Johns Trophy this season for their under-23 team.

Miller began his career with Colchester United and made his first-team debut for them aged 16.

He is available to play for Doncaster in their League Two match against Crawley on Saturday.

"He's got good speed, can make good runs in-behind and has good finishing ability so we're pleased to have him on board," Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said.

