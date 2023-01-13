Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal have until 16 January to respond to an FA charge of failing to control their players during their FA Cup win against Oxford United

Mikel Arteta says he will "have conversations" with his Arsenal players about their behaviour after picking up two FA charges in as many games.

They await the outcome of the same charge relating to Tuesday's FA Cup win at Oxford.

Arteta, 40, said the Gunners would do "anything we can do to improve".

He added: "We will always have conversations with our players and staff to see what we can do better [and if] we have to change any behaviour."

A spokesperson for the FA announced on Friday that Arsenal had admitted the charge relating to their treatment of referee Andy Madley in the 0-0 draw at home to the Magpies in the Premier League.

Arteta said after that match he was "really proud" of his side, who he claimed should have been awarded two "scandalous" penalties.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has called on both sets of players to treat referee Craig Pawson with respect during Sunday's north London derby.

Both teams had a player sent off in the two matches they contested in 2022.

The 53-year-old Italian accepts that both he and Arteta, who was also criticised for his behaviour after the draw with Newcastle, are known for their passionate outbursts on the touchline.

Conte was fined £15,000 at the start of the season for his part in a confrontation with then Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

But he says the two managers have a responsibility to set an example to their players.

"I like, in an important game like this, [to see] the respect is always at the top," said the Spurs boss, whose side go into the weekend fifth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

"You have to show respect in every situation and especially also with the referee because I know very well the difficulty to be a referee, to take decisions.

"I think to intimidate or to create a bad atmosphere is not fair. I don't like this. I hate the people that try to do it."

Gunners boss refuses to discuss Mudryk move

Arteta, meanwhile, refused to give any indication of how talks are progressing with Shakhtar Donetsk over the potential signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

It was reported earlier this week that talks were ongoing despite Arsenal having a bid rejected for the highly-regarded 22-year-old midfielder.

"You know we cannot talk about any other players," said the Gunners boss. "There are some interests in what we'd like to do to improve the team because we're short in certain areas and with injuries that we picked up.

"We are trying and as a club we are trying to improve in every window."

Arteta also rejected claims Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, was ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury picked up during the World Cup.

"I'd like to see him very quickly but I don't think it's going happen," he said. "We're going to have to be patient with that one."