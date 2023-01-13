Close menu

Lionel Messi: No Saudi Arabia offer for Paris St-Germain forward, says Guillem Balague

Last updated on

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not been approached by Al Hilal and would not consider a move to Saudi Arabia, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says.

Recent reportsexternal-link suggest the Argentina international, 35, has been offered £245m to move to the Middle East.

Messi's contract expires in the summer but, according to Balague, he is close to finalising a deal to remain at PSG.

"There hasn't been an offer [from Al Hilal]," says Balague.

"PSG and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris."

Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Qatar last month.

He said after the tournament that he planned to keep on playing for his country, while Balague says he is also determined to win more things in Europe.

"Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe," Balague added.

"He is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, he is still in the Champions League, he has big targets after winning the World Cup.

"Not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, it hasn't existed."

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021 and has made 54 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 24 goals.

  • Comment posted by Ausliverpool fan, today at 20:35

    Football and greed…He has won all there is and should move into football management

  • Comment posted by chas, today at 20:32

    How much money does somebody need. He's already a very rich man who's not short money. Better seeing out his carer playing at the top level.

    • Reply posted by yoda, today at 20:34

      yoda replied:
      Don't be daft. If you had £1m and offered another £1m for just showing up, you'd say no?
      It's not just about money imo, it's about conquering another continent.

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 20:31

    This is what they always say to get more money. "I don't want to leave Barca" ...leaves Barca for mega money at PSG.

  • Comment posted by Lowki, today at 20:31

    I think it would be good for football if Saudi Arabia signed a lot of top players such as messi, rashford, Haaland etc etc

  • Comment posted by Gnasher, today at 20:20

    Credible non sportswashing legend

  • Comment posted by DEE, today at 20:16

    Gullieme has absolute zero knowledge of anything even related to football...

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 20:13

    Shows the gulf in class between Messi and Ronaldo .. some folk have principles ..some people are willing to ignore their principles and go for the money .. not like Ronaldo needs it …

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 20:12

    BBC continue to spend money on Spanish 'journalist' who needs two guesses to know which way he's going in an elevator...

  • Comment posted by Hes_got_big_cohonas, today at 20:11

    this is so funny you English football fans are legends make me laugh ! You were all loving Messi after the World Cup and now that he maybe on the verge of joining Saudi you all hate him ! you effin hypocrites

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 20:16

      thelantern1212 replied:
      You obviously don't have big ones.

  • Comment posted by FlyMoon, today at 20:07

    The English are angry that there’s someone else can outbid them for footballers.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 20:17

      thelantern1212 replied:
      What makes you think the English are angry? The initial report was obviously an unscrupulous journalist making mischief.

  • Comment posted by Act raiser, today at 20:05

    How does ballague know everything lol

    • Reply posted by ENislam9, today at 20:12

      ENislam9 replied:
      Close contact with fabrizio Romano?

  • Comment posted by Sticky Fingaz, today at 20:02

    Best place to retire with alot of money

  • Comment posted by SteveMonkey, today at 20:02

    Meanwhile, no UFOs were seen at all last week over Barnsley according to Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley....

    I mean really? A story about something that didn't happen?

    Who's writing this rubbish?

    • Reply posted by ScoobyDoo99, today at 20:05

      ScoobyDoo99 replied:
      So true!

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 19:59

    The GOAT would never go there. Strictly for narcissists

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 19:58

    Balague = 'experts' equivalent of Deli Alli

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 19:53

    Yet another non story from Balague. By some distance the worst football journalist there is.

    • Reply posted by Goats-R-Us, today at 20:17

      Goats-R-Us replied:
      I wonder how many of these famous footballers Balague reports on ever actually talk to him?

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 19:52

    Can he simply retire, he won’t reach the age of CR7 playing active football... Ronaldo is a footballing machine

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 19:57

      King Eric VII replied:
      Balague should retire first

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 19:49

    There's also no offer from Equitorial Guinea. Can I have a well paid job as another BBC football 'expert'?

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:53

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      I understand that Kathmandu Rovers are considering an offer though.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 19:49

    Guillem Balague says Messi no longer eating empanadas because it gives him excessive wind.

    • Reply posted by Donnymad, today at 20:20

      Donnymad replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 19:48

    Football analysts rate the Saudi league as somewhere between league one and league two in terms of quality.

    Players only go there to stay pad and earn more money.

    Messi's ambition is to win major trophies, hence why he'll never go there.

    • Reply posted by shabir, today at 19:52

      shabir replied:
      That’s why he plays at PSG? To win major trophies! What a joke!

