Alan Hardy sold Notts County in July 2019 after they were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history

Former Notts County owner Alan Hardy is leading a consortium interested in purchasing Scunthorpe United, BBC Radio Humberside understands.

The Iron, who are bottom of the National League table, were given a winding-up petition on Wednesday over money owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Current owner Peter Swann is looking to sell the club.

A takeover by a local consortium looked to be close last month but remains uncompleted.

Hardy took over at Notts in 2017 but his time in charge saw them relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history in May 2019.

By that time Hardy had already put the club up for sale and the Magpies were taken over in July of that year.