Walsall are the ninth club of Jamille Matt's career

Walsall have signed striker Jamille Matt from League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

Matt, 33, who links up again with his old Newport County boss Michael Flynn, becomes the Saddlers' third signing of the January transfer window.

"The head coach was a massive part to the decision," said Matt.

"I had a very fruitful spell alongside him - and Wayne Hatswell as well - when we worked together at Newport."

Matt, who began his professional career across the West Midlands at Kidderminster Harriers after coming through at Sutton Coldfield Town, also admitted that it is a return to his boyhood roots.

"I grew up in Walsall from 10 years onwards. I went to school here. My first football league match was here at Walsall, alongside some friends of mine who brought me along. That is probably when I caught the bug playing football.

"I played football locally for Silverdale in Sunday league. I remember having presentations here in the Bonser Suite with Walsall players."

Flynn added: "Jamille is completely different to what we've currently got, he's proven at this level. He's got promotion from this level. He's a real handful."

Matt has also played for Fleetwood Town, Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool and Grimsby Town.

