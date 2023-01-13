Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Romeo Beckham was a second-half substitute for Brentford B in their 3-2 win against ninth-tier side Erith & Belvedere on Tuesday

Thomas Frank says Romeo Beckham should be judged as a player in his own right and not compared with his father and former England captain, David.

David Beckham watched his son make his debut for Brentford B in the London Senior Cup on Tuesday after joining on loan from Inter Miami II.

"Romeo is a very good player, of course he has a name that is pretty worldwide, and big," said Brentford boss Frank.

"For Romeo he is himself, he of course has a big name. You can't compare."

Frank compared the situation to when he coached Andreas Laudrup, son of Denmark legend Michael Laudrup, during his time in charge of the Denmark youth sides.

"Maybe [Michael] Laudrup is also a decent player, I coached his son and it is important to take him as a player - not as a Laudrup but as himself," said Frank.

"He is here for a reason, because we think he is a good player, and we are pleased he could make the loan deal.

"We are pleased to see him doing well, pleased to see the performance he had in the last game and when you have players, either permanent or on loan, it is for a reason.

"It is either for getting the team to perform, or to extend the loan deal and make it a permanent deal, so we just hope that he keeps progressing and makes it very interesting for us."

Raya not going anywhere - Frank

Frank also insisted goalkeeper David Raya will not be leaving the club during January despite reports of interest from Tottenham.

"I understand why they are interested. He is a very, very good keeper," said the 49-year-old.

"I said many times I think he is among the best in the league and he has performed fantastic for us, but he is going nowhere."

Frank also suggested there are talks taking place over a new contract, with Raya's current deal due to expire in 18 months' time.

"Let's see. We are interested," he added. "I know David is very happy here, but there will be ongoing discussions of course."