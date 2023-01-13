Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Details of Craig MacGillivray's move to Burton from Charlton have not been disclosed

Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray from League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 30-year-old, who was called up to the Scotland squad in 2019 but failed to make an international appearance, featured just six times for the Addicks this season.

The former Portsmouth, Shrewsbury and Walsall keeper was Charlton's first choice last term, featuring 45 times.

"I wasn't playing at Charlton and that's all I want to do," he said.

Charlton boss Dean Holden said "the move is the right deal" for the Addicks, while Burton manager Dino Maamria is glad to add "a wealth of experience" to the Brewers' backline.

Details on the contract, including the length of his deal, have not been disclosed.

MacGillivray is the second goalkeeper signed by Burton in as many weeks, with Sheffield United's Jordan Amissah arriving on loan and making his debut for the club last week.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.