Napoli v Juventus

First Half ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mário Rui
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20Zielinski
- 21Politano
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6DaniloBooked at 44mins
- 3Bremer
- 12Alex Sandro
- 7Chiesa
- 8McKennie
- 5Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 17Kostic
- 22Di María
- 14Milik
Substitutes
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli.
Booking
Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 1. Ángel Di María (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filip Kostic (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.
Hand ball by Matteo Politano (Napoli).
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Bremer (Juventus) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matteo Politano.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.