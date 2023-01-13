Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli2JuventusJuventus1

Napoli v Juventus

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Politano
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6DaniloBooked at 44mins
  • 3Bremer
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 7Chiesa
  • 8McKennie
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17Kostic
  • 22Di María
  • 14Milik

Substitutes

  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  3. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli.

  5. Booking

    Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  7. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 1. Ángel Di María (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

  9. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Filip Kostic (Juventus).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Matteo Politano (Napoli).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  14. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bremer (Juventus) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matteo Politano.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

  19. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Friday 13th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli18152141142747
2AC Milan17114233181537
3Juventus1811432791837
4Inter Milan17111537241334
5Lazio1794429151431
6Atalanta179442618831
7Roma179442116531
8Udinese176742519625
9Fiorentina176562122-123
10Torino176561819-123
11Lecce174761618-219
12Bologna175482128-719
13Empoli174761522-719
14Salernitana174672127-618
15Monza175391925-618
16Sassuolo174491726-916
17Spezia173681628-1215
18Hellas Verona1723121530-159
19Sampdoria172312830-229
20Cremonese1707101129-187
View full Italian Serie A table

