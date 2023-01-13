Last updated on .From the section Irish

Levi Ives celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game direct from a free-kick

Cliftonville moved four points clear at the top of the table after Carrick Rangers salvaged a 3-3 draw in Friday's Premiership game at Taylors Avenue.

Levi Ives' curled free-kick into the top corner gave Cliftonville the lead but David Cushley equalised.

Sean Moore's exquisite individual edged the Reds ahead again and Ronan Hale's header made it 3-1 at half-time.

Kyle Cherry converted Ben Tilney's cross and Lloyd Anderson slotted home a last-minute equaliser for the hosts.

