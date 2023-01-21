Watford v Rotherham United

WatfordWatford15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Bachmann
- 37Martins
- 13Ferreira
- 31Sierralta
- 15Cathcart
- 42Morris
- 11Koné
- 3M Gaspar
- 4Choudhury
- 19Bayo
- 23Sarr
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 14Kamara
- 18Asprilla
- 25Bacuna
- 35Okoye
- 49Adu-Poku
- 54Adeyemo
Rotherham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johansson
- 21Peltier
- 23Morrison
- 24Humphreys
- 29Hjelde
- 22Odoffin
- 4Barlaser
- 18Rathbone
- 11Ogbene
- 7Fosu-Henry
- 17Ferguson
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 3Bramall
- 6Wood
- 16Lindsay
- 20Hall
- 26Hemfrey
- 30Kioso
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.