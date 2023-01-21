Stoke City v Reading

StokeStoke City15:00ReadingReading
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 6Jagielka
- 3Fox
- 28Laurent
- 8Baker
- 18Smallbone
- 14Tymon
- 9Brown
- 11Gayle
- 10Campbell
Substitutes
- 4Flint
- 15Thompson
- 20Sterling
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- 37Tezgel
Reading
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Lumley
- 23Hoilett
- 17Yiadom
- 3Holmes
- 5McIntyre
- 12Baba
- 8Hendrick
- 22Loum
- 19Fornah
- 10Ince
- 11Meite
Substitutes
- 6Dann
- 7Long
- 9Lucas João
- 15Azeez
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 21Bouzanis
- 27Mbengue
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match report to follow.