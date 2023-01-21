Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City15:00ReadingReading
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Fox
  • 28Laurent
  • 8Baker
  • 18Smallbone
  • 14Tymon
  • 9Brown
  • 11Gayle
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 4Flint
  • 15Thompson
  • 20Sterling
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Fielding
  • 37Tezgel

Reading

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 23Hoilett
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 12Baba
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22Loum
  • 19Fornah
  • 10Ince
  • 11Meite

Substitutes

  • 6Dann
  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 27Mbengue
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

