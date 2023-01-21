Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City15:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 38Ng
  • 5McGuinness
  • 23Kipré
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 6Wintle
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 25Philogene
  • 10Ojo
  • 47Robinson
  • 9Etete

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 12Sang
  • 16Nelson
  • 19Sawyers
  • 21Alnwick
  • 27Colwill
  • 39Davies

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 23Saville
  • 8Mitchell
  • 17Styles
  • 39Honeyman
  • 10Flemming
  • 20Bennett
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 11Malone
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Shackleton
  • 18Leonard
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 50Esse
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport