BirminghamBirmingham City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Preston North End

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 5Trusty
  • 17Khadra
  • 6Mejbri
  • 31Bielik
  • 18Chong
  • 8Deeney
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 19James
  • 42Chang

Preston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 8Browne
  • 13McCann
  • 18Ledson
  • 20Woodburn
  • 11Brady
  • 7Delap
  • 28Cannon

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 3Cunningham
  • 9Evans
  • 10Johnson
  • 15Parrott
  • 23Diaby
  • 25Cornell
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

