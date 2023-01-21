Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpoolPHuddersfieldHuddersfield TownP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Blackpool P-P Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Saturday's Championship match between Blackpool and Huddersfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport