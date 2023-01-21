Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic15:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Amos
  • 32Hughes
  • 29Caulker
  • 16Tilt
  • 2Nyambe
  • 8Power
  • 22Tiéhi
  • 20Azeez
  • 11McClean
  • 10Keane
  • 23Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 4Naylor
  • 5Whatmough
  • 19Lang
  • 27Darikwa
  • 28Magennis
  • 30Aasgaard

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 32Osho
  • 3Potts
  • 2Bree
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 18Clark
  • 20Watson
  • 29Bell
  • 7Cornick
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 8Berry
  • 16Burke
  • 21Isted
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 35Jerome
  • 45Doughty
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2812883328544
4Blackburn28141133034-443
5Middlesbrough2712694233942
6Norwich28126104031942
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2711793227540
9Luton27101073329440
10Swansea2810993937239
11Sunderland2710893932738
12QPR28108103033-338
13Preston28108102430-638
14Reading28115123138-738
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2889113637-133
18Birmingham2889112933-433
19Rotherham28710113239-731
20Stoke2887132937-831
21Cardiff2879122130-930
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2868142747-2026
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport