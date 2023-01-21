Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Ashton Gate, England

Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 26Vyner
  • 5Atkinson
  • 16Pring
  • 7Scott
  • 4Naismith
  • 6James
  • 17Sykes
  • 21Wells
  • 11Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 3Dasilva
  • 8Williams
  • 10King
  • 20Bell
  • 22Kalas
  • 35Taylor-Clarke

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 16Wharton
  • 4Ayala
  • 3Pickering
  • 22Brereton
  • 6Morton
  • 19Hedges
  • 23Dack
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Vale

Substitutes

  • 7Edun
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 17Carter
  • 27Travis
  • 30Garrett
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

