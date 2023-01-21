Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Loftus Road, England

Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 11Roberts
  • 18Lowe
  • 10Chair
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 6Johansen
  • 7Willock
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 37Adomah

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Benda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 5Cabango
  • 6Darling
  • 3Manning
  • 8Grimes
  • 7Allen
  • 31Cooper
  • 4Fulton
  • 20Cullen
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 10Ntcham
  • 18Cundle
  • 23Wood
  • 26Naughton
  • 29Sorinola
  • 45Congreve
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport