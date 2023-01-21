Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 17Mumba
  • 4Houghton
  • 28Matete
  • 29Wright
  • 18Azaz
  • 26Wright
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 7Butcher
  • 8Edwards
  • 10Mayor
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 23Waine
  • 25Burton

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 5Raglan
  • 32Broom
  • 23Bonds
  • 28Perry
  • 15Ferry
  • 36Olayinka
  • 9Goodwin
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 4Bradbury
  • 7Brown
  • 19Lloyd
  • 20MacDonald
  • 26Barkers
  • 30Norton
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

