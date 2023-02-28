Close menu
League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed32218359223771
2Plymouth33208559372268
3Ipswich331712461313063
4Bolton34188850252562
5Barnsley31185849282159
6Derby32169751292257
7Wycombe321651144311353
8Shrewsbury33156124134751
9Peterborough311621353401350
10Portsmouth31111284136545
11Fleetwood331012113634242
12Exeter33119134443142
13Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
14Charlton321010124544140
15Lincoln City3181673032-240
16Port Vale34117163449-1540
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3298154058-1835
19Cheltenham3296172544-1933
20Morecambe33710163353-2031
21Accrington31710142647-2131
22MK Dons3385203052-2229
23Cambridge3385202654-2829
24Forest Green3458212664-3823
