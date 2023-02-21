Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe19:45Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Charlton311010114543240
12Port Vale32117143346-1340
13Exeter32109134243-139
14Lincoln City3081572931-239
15Bristol Rovers32108144455-1138
16Fleetwood31812113434036
17Oxford Utd3399153641-536
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Accrington3079142647-2130
21MK Dons3285193051-2129
22Cambridge3185182651-2529
23Morecambe31610153252-2028
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
