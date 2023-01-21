Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Collins
  • 2Williams
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 7Cadden
  • 30Phillips
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 9Norwood
  • 27Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 14Martin
  • 20Searle
  • 22Oduor
  • 26Larkeche
  • 33Wolfe
  • 44Cole
  • 47Watters

Accrington

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Astley
  • 34Tharme
  • 16Rodgers
  • 6Coyle
  • 25Quirk
  • 22Martin
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11McConville
  • 7Whalley
  • 8Leigh

Substitutes

  • 1Jensen
  • 12Nottingham
  • 14Longelo
  • 21Perritt
  • 39Woods
  • 42Adekoya
  • 50Fernandes
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
