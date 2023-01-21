Derby County v Bolton Wanderers

DerbyDerby County15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 15Roberts
- 4Hourihane
- 8Bird
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 38Knight
- 7Barkhuizen
- 10McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 9Collins
- 16Thompson
- 18Dobbin
- 19Stearman
- 21Loach
- 22Springett
- 34Rooney
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 18Toal
- 15Aimson
- 6Johnston
- 21Bradley
- 16Morley
- 22Dempsey
- 27Williams
- 20Lee
- 10Charles
- 11N'Lundulu
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 4Williams
- 5Almeida Santos
- 7Sadlier
- 8Sheehan
- 17Shoretire
- 24Kachunga
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match report to follow.