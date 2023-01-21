Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0ExeterExeter City0

Portsmouth v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 2Swanson
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 7Pack
  • 16Morrell
  • 15Dale
  • 9Bishop
  • 24Jacobs

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 11Curtis
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 19Scarlett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 39Diabate
  • 5Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 15Chauke
  • 16Kite
  • 12Key
  • 11White
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Stubbs
  • 6Harper
  • 8Collins
  • 9Stansfield
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28178347272059
2Sheff Wed27168346182856
3Ipswich271410348262252
4Derby26129536191745
5Bolton27129633201345
6Barnsley2512583023741
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter279993937236
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd268993128333
14Shrewsbury2696112729-233
15Portsmouth2471162930-132
16Fleetwood2661282927230
17Lincoln City2561272430-630
18Cheltenham2685132130-929
19Accrington2568112338-1526
20Cambridge2674152241-1925
21Morecambe2559112635-924
22MK Dons2665152336-1323
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2757152250-2822
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC