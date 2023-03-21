Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 40Clayton
  • 6Smallwood
  • 20Chapman
  • 12Banks
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 7Bola
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 24Crichlow
  • 26Pereira
  • 35Kelly

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 2Senior
  • 5Feeney
  • 26Barclay
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 35McCalmont
  • 9Edmondson
  • 14Dennis

Substitutes

  • 7Gibson
  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 36Gordon
  • 41Garner
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Northampton371812750331766
4Carlisle361811758352365
5Stockport371791150321860
6Bradford361612845321360
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield351681155451056
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow37157153842-452
11Swindon361312114942751
12Doncaster36155163949-1050
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe36915123345-1242
19Harrogate37911174254-1238
20Gillingham36911162339-1638
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3588193858-2032
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
View full League Two table

Top Stories

