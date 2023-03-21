Bradford City v Carlisle United

BradfordBradford City19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 36Stubbs
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 40Clayton
- 6Smallwood
- 20Chapman
- 12Banks
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 7Bola
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 24Crichlow
- 26Pereira
- 35Kelly
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 2Senior
- 5Feeney
- 26Barclay
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 35McCalmont
- 9Edmondson
- 14Dennis
Substitutes
- 7Gibson
- 10Patrick
- 17Whelan
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 36Gordon
- 41Garner
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report to follow.