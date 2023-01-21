Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United0GillinghamGillingham0

Colchester United v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 29Hall
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 17Ashley
  • 23Wood
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Akinde
  • 20Jay

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 5Smith
  • 7Hannant
  • 11Sears
  • 15Kelleher
  • 16Read
  • 34Tovide

Gillingham

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Morris
  • 14McKenzie
  • 5Ehmer
  • 4Wright
  • 3Tutonda
  • 7MacDonald
  • 6Williams
  • 16Jefferies
  • 38Dieng
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 19Walker
  • 21Adelakun
  • 25Turner
  • 29Gbode
  • 49Lapslie
Referee:
Alan Young

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient26176336132357
2Stevenage25157336181852
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle25119539251442
5Salford25125834241041
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2511773125640
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport24114935231237
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Newport2668122430-626
19Colchester2675142633-726
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Rochdale2655162239-1720
23Hartlepool2547142447-2319
24Gillingham243813928-1917
