Barrow v Salford City

BarrowBarrow19:45SalfordSalford City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|34
|21
|8
|5
|45
|21
|24
|71
|2
|Carlisle
|33
|16
|10
|7
|54
|34
|20
|58
|3
|Stevenage
|31
|16
|9
|6
|43
|26
|17
|57
|4
|Northampton
|32
|15
|10
|7
|45
|31
|14
|55
|5
|Stockport
|33
|16
|6
|11
|48
|31
|17
|54
|6
|Salford
|33
|15
|7
|11
|47
|35
|12
|52
|7
|Mansfield
|32
|15
|7
|10
|51
|42
|9
|52
|8
|Bradford
|31
|14
|9
|8
|38
|29
|9
|51
|9
|Sutton United
|33
|14
|8
|11
|36
|38
|-2
|50
|10
|Swindon
|32
|13
|9
|10
|43
|35
|8
|48
|11
|Barrow
|33
|14
|5
|14
|36
|40
|-4
|47
|12
|Doncaster
|32
|14
|4
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|46
|13
|Tranmere
|33
|12
|8
|13
|33
|32
|1
|44
|14
|Walsall
|31
|10
|13
|8
|35
|28
|7
|43
|15
|Wimbledon
|32
|10
|12
|10
|33
|33
|0
|42
|16
|Grimsby
|30
|10
|8
|12
|34
|38
|-4
|38
|17
|Crewe
|32
|8
|14
|10
|28
|39
|-11
|38
|18
|Newport
|32
|9
|10
|13
|31
|36
|-5
|37
|19
|Colchester
|34
|9
|8
|17
|31
|40
|-9
|35
|20
|Gillingham
|31
|8
|9
|14
|21
|35
|-14
|33
|21
|Harrogate
|32
|7
|9
|16
|37
|50
|-13
|30
|22
|Hartlepool
|34
|6
|10
|18
|36
|62
|-26
|28
|23
|Crawley
|30
|6
|8
|16
|34
|52
|-18
|26
|24
|Rochdale
|34
|5
|7
|22
|27
|52
|-25
|22
