Newport County share their home ground Rodney Parade with Welsh rugby region Dragons

Newport County's League Two home match against AFC Wimbledon has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The surface at Rodney Parade failed a pitch inspection which was called at 10:30 GMT on Saturday.

Newport have confirmed that tickets for the match will be valid for the re-arranged fixture, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

County are currently 18th in League Two, five places and 10 points behind AFC Wimbledon.