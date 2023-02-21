Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Harrogate Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33217543192470
2Stevenage30169543251857
3Carlisle321510749321755
4Northampton311410744311352
5Mansfield31157949371252
6Stockport311561046291751
7Salford32147114233949
8Bradford3013983729848
9Sutton United32138113438-447
10Doncaster31144133642-646
11Swindon31129104035545
12Barrow32135143540-544
13Wimbledon31101293231142
14Walsall29101183225741
15Tranmere32118133232041
16Grimsby28106123236-436
17Crewe30812102738-1136
18Colchester3398163139-835
19Newport30810123034-434
20Gillingham3079141934-1530
21Harrogate3078153747-1029
22Hartlepool3269173358-2527
23Crawley2968153247-1526
24Rochdale3256212549-2421
