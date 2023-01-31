Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Stockport County

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Stockport County 1.
Crewe and Stockport shared the honours from a 1-1 draw in the first derby between the local rivals at Gresty Road in more than 11 years.
Crewe forged ahead just before the interval when teenager defender Connor O'Riordan netted his first senior goal but Kyle Wootton hit back for County with a neat finish soon after the restart.
Callum Camps went close for the visitors when his low effort from 20 yards evaded Alex keeper Dave Richards but flicked the outside of the far post.
Elliott Nevitt was close to registering for the first time for Crewe after Bassala Sambou's shot from the byline was blocked by Ben Hinchcliffe. The ball span into the path of Nevitt, who prodded the rebound onto the outside of the post from a similarly tight angle.
Crewe were looking a threat by the time Dan Agyei dragged an effort past the post under the close attention of County defenders.
O'Riordan made the breakthrough in the 44th minute when he met a corner from Regan Griffiths, flicked on by Rod McDonald, and sent the ball home with a first-time finish at the far post.
Wootton levelled in the 48th minute, squeezing a nerveless low finish into the corner of the net after he was put clear by Will Collar.
Nevitt went close again for Crewe with a half-volley from the edge of the box which was turned around by Hinchliffe. Ryan Johnson's piledriver from distance flew just wide for the visitors but a draw was a fair result.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Richards
- 2Mellor
- 15O'Riordan
- 5McDonald
- 3Adebisi
- 10AinleySubstituted forFinniganat 65'minutes
- 12Griffiths
- 8Thomas
- 11Agyei
- 20Nevitt
- 19SambouSubstituted forAmooat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Offord
- 16Colkett
- 17Brook
- 18Finnigan
- 21Uwakwe
- 31Beadle
- 32Amoo
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 5ByrneBooked at 86mins
- 15Johnson
- 3Knoyle
- 8CampsSubstituted forHippolyteat 79'minutes
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 23HusseySubstituted forRydelat 79'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 19Wootton
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 16Stretton
- 17Rydel
- 21Hippolyte
- 25Jaros
- 28MacDonald
- 31Lewis
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
- Attendance:
- 5,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Stockport County 1.
Post update
Conor Thomas (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County).
Post update
Foul by David Amoo (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Collar (Stockport County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelvin Mellor (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Amoo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle.
Booking
Neill Byrne (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neill Byrne (Stockport County).
Post update
Foul by Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Will Collar (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ryan Rydel (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Conor Thomas.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Memorable only for a first goal for CO’R to top off another good performance - very promising CB.
6-1.... There away fans deserved the equalizer, a lovely one too and a cool finish to the bottom left hand corner.. the playoffs Stockport can still salvage..