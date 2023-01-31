Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra1StockportStockport County1

Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments11

Crewe and Stockport shared the honours from a 1-1 draw in the first derby between the local rivals at Gresty Road in more than 11 years.

Crewe forged ahead just before the interval when teenager defender Connor O'Riordan netted his first senior goal but Kyle Wootton hit back for County with a neat finish soon after the restart.

Callum Camps went close for the visitors when his low effort from 20 yards evaded Alex keeper Dave Richards but flicked the outside of the far post.

Elliott Nevitt was close to registering for the first time for Crewe after Bassala Sambou's shot from the byline was blocked by Ben Hinchcliffe. The ball span into the path of Nevitt, who prodded the rebound onto the outside of the post from a similarly tight angle.

Crewe were looking a threat by the time Dan Agyei dragged an effort past the post under the close attention of County defenders.

O'Riordan made the breakthrough in the 44th minute when he met a corner from Regan Griffiths, flicked on by Rod McDonald, and sent the ball home with a first-time finish at the far post.

Wootton levelled in the 48th minute, squeezing a nerveless low finish into the corner of the net after he was put clear by Will Collar.

Nevitt went close again for Crewe with a half-volley from the edge of the box which was turned around by Hinchliffe. Ryan Johnson's piledriver from distance flew just wide for the visitors but a draw was a fair result.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richards
  • 2Mellor
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Adebisi
  • 10AinleySubstituted forFinniganat 65'minutes
  • 12Griffiths
  • 8Thomas
  • 11Agyei
  • 20Nevitt
  • 19SambouSubstituted forAmooat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Offord
  • 16Colkett
  • 17Brook
  • 18Finnigan
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 31Beadle
  • 32Amoo

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5ByrneBooked at 86mins
  • 15Johnson
  • 3Knoyle
  • 8CampsSubstituted forHippolyteat 79'minutes
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 23HusseySubstituted forRydelat 79'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 19Wootton
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 16Stretton
  • 17Rydel
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 25Jaros
  • 28MacDonald
  • 31Lewis
Referee:
Tom Reeves
Attendance:
5,877

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamStockport
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Stockport County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Stockport County 1.

  3. Post update

    Conor Thomas (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County).

  5. Post update

    Foul by David Amoo (Crewe Alexandra).

  6. Post update

    Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Will Collar (Stockport County).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelvin Mellor (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Amoo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Johnson (Stockport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle.

  11. Booking

    Neill Byrne (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Neill Byrne (Stockport County).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Post update

    Will Collar (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Booking

    Ryan Rydel (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Conor Thomas.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

11 comments

  • Comment posted by mikeyboy64, at 00:55 1 Feb

    Honours even... probably a fair result. It was a really good game at times although both sides couldn't keep the ball on the ground. Fair play to Stockport for bringing over 2,000 fans to a hastily rearranged midweek game.

  • Comment posted by AstonAlex, at 10:20 1 Feb

    Plenty of effort from both sides on our poor pitch, robust without going OTT and allowed to let flow by the ref - he didn’t get everything right but then neither did the players! Both sides went for the win and none of the time wasting antics that are plaguing football at the moment.

    Memorable only for a first goal for CO’R to top off another good performance - very promising CB.

  • Comment posted by Never hurry a Murray, at 23:33 31 Jan

    Over 2,000 🎩 away fans.

  • Comment posted by john, at 22:16 31 Jan

    Good point against a useful County side

  • Comment posted by philip edwards, at 22:45 31 Jan

    Looks like Stockport's promotion challenge is over. Another poor result. Can't believe a side which were going like a train have just ground to a halt. Goals almost dried up!

    • Reply posted by lordjim13, at 15:45 1 Feb

      lordjim13 replied:
      They are 3 points off the playoffs - it's never over in this league until mathematically certain - look at Bristol Rovers and Northampton last season!!

  • Comment posted by Fluffton, at 17:33 1 Feb

    Stockport the pre-season favourites
    6-1.... There away fans deserved the equalizer, a lovely one too and a cool finish to the bottom left hand corner.. the playoffs Stockport can still salvage..

  • Comment posted by Easterley, at 07:40 1 Feb

    Local Derby ? Crewe is approx 25 miles away from Stockport shoddy Journalism writer probably couldn't get to either town without a sat Nav. Stoke and Port vale is a local derby even Wrexham and Chester are nearer

    • Reply posted by steve, at 09:23 1 Feb

      steve replied:
      Obviously meant Cheshire derby ! Stockport will always be in Cheshire (never heard of Greater Manchester,where is it?)

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2711973628842
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2668122430-626
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC