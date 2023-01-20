Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has provided 19 league goals and 12 assists since the start of last season

TEAM NEWS

James Maddison is back in training after a knee injury and could play for the first time in 10 weeks.

Fellow midfielder Dennis Praet is also available, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ayoze Perez will be assessed.

Brighton defender Levi Colwill is a fitness doubt because of a muscular injury, so Jan Paul van Hecke could make his first Premier League start.

Adam Webster is another option for Albion, who have sold forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It is four league defeats in a row for Leicester now. They seem to have lost their way since the World Cup because they were in great form before the season paused in November.

In contrast, Brighton are not just winning games, they are doing so in style.

I think everyone is enjoying watching the Seagulls under Roberto de Zerbi - it seems a long time since they were struggling to turn their good play into goals under Graham Potter, because they are free-scoring now.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton won the reverse fixture 5-2 in Graham Potter's final game as their head coach. They can do the double over Leicester for the first time in the top flight since 1980-81.

Albion's only victory in their past 12 away matches against Leicester in all competitions was by 4-1 in the Championship in April 2014 (D5, L6). They are winless in all five Premier League visits.

Leicester City

A fourth straight home defeat would equal their club Premier League record.

The Foxes could endure two separate runs of five or more consecutive league losses in a season for the first time since 1977-78, when they were relegated from the top flight.

They and Bournemouth are the only teams to have lost all four of their Premier League fixtures since the World Cup. Brendan Rodgers' side had won four of their previous five.

Leicester's tally of 17 points is their lowest at the halfway stage of a Premier League season since 2014-15, when they were a promoted club.

Their solitary point from 10 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table came at home to Brentford on the opening weekend.

The Foxes have dropped a league-high 17 points from a winning position in 2022-23 and are the only side yet to earn a point after falling behind.

Jamie Vardy has been involved in nine goals in his last nine league appearances against Brighton, scoring six and providing three assists.

Harvey Barnes is one short of 200 career league appearances. He has scored 48 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are vying to win three consecutive Premier League games for only the second time, previously doing so in October 2018.

Having beaten Everton 4-1 and Liverpool 3-0, the Seagulls could earn three league wins in a row by at least a three-goal margin for the first time in 54 years.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are on a club top-flight record run of three successive away victories. They last won four away league matches in a row in the Championship between March and April 2016.

Albion's average of 1.94 goals per game this season is their highest in any division since 1964-65, when they registered a figure of 2.22 goals in the fourth tier.

Solly March has scored four goals in his past four Premier League outings, as many as he had in his first 156 appearances in the division.

Pervis Estupiñan celebrates his 25th birthday on the day of this match.

My Leicester City line-up Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team