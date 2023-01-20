Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bournemouth fought back from 2-0 down to win at Nottingham Forest in September, with Jaidon Anthony among the scorers

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara is available to make his debut after joining from Lorient on Thursday.

Adam Smith is back after suspension but Lewis Cook is out with a knee injury and the game comes too soon for Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier.

Nottingham Forest could hand a start to forward Chris Wood, who signed on loan from Newcastle on Friday.

Dean Henderson and Taiwo Awoniyi are out with respective thigh and groin issues.

Brazilian newcomer Danilo looks set for a place on the substitutes' bench, while Ryan Yates is available after recovering from a facial injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has lost all six games since being appointed on a permanent basis, including four league defeats where the Cherries have not even scored.

Their confidence must be rock bottom, whereas Nottingham Forest must be feeling completely the opposite - they come into this game on a real high after climbing away from the bottom three.

Steve Cooper's side have only won one away league game all season, against Southampton at the start of January, but I am backing them to get a repeat result on their return to the south coast.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past five meetings with Nottingham Forest, winning four and drawing one.

Forest have lost five of their previous six away games at Bournemouth, last winning there in the Championship in 2014.

Bournemouth secured automatic promotion to the Premier League in this fixture last season thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from Kieffer Moore.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth were undefeated in their opening six Premier League matches under Gary O'Neil, winning two and drawing four, but they have lost all six competitive matches since he was appointed on a permanent basis in November.

The Cherries have conceded a league-high 41 goals this season, but only 10 have been at the Vitality Stadium.

O'Neil's side have scored just nine top-flight goals at home this term - only Wolves have a worse record, with six.

Bournemouth can equal a club record of five successive league games without scoring, first set in October 1969 and last matched in March 1975.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have amassed 10 points from their past five league matches, as many as in their opening 14 fixtures this season.

Steve Cooper's side are vying to win three consecutive top-flight games without conceding for the first time since March 1992.

They have conceded a league-high 12 goals from outside the penalty area this term, accounting for 35% of their total goals against in 2022-23.

Forest have scored just two goals in nine top-flight away matches this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White has not managed a goal or assist in any of his 27 Premier League away appearances.

