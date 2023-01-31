Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Fox
  • 2Logan
  • 5Ross
  • 26Reynolds
  • 28Paterson
  • 15McClelland
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 11McIntosh
  • 9Megginson
  • 22Dunne

Substitutes

  • 6Neill
  • 17Longstaff
  • 23Gourlay
  • 25Glass

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McAdams
  • 17McAllister
  • 15Kirk
  • 5McGinty
  • 2Houston
  • 10O'Connor
  • 29Bangala
  • 8Dempsey
  • 23Ashford
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 3Reading
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 14Mullin
  • 21Albinson
  • 26Bilham
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 32Watret
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

