Cove Rangers v Ayr United

Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45AyrAyr United
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Fox
- 2Logan
- 5Ross
- 26Reynolds
- 28Paterson
- 15McClelland
- 16Vigurs
- 4Scully
- 11McIntosh
- 9Megginson
- 22Dunne
Substitutes
- 6Neill
- 17Longstaff
- 23Gourlay
- 25Glass
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McAdams
- 17McAllister
- 15Kirk
- 5McGinty
- 2Houston
- 10O'Connor
- 29Bangala
- 8Dempsey
- 23Ashford
- 9Akinyemi
- 22McKenzie
Substitutes
- 3Reading
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 14Mullin
- 21Albinson
- 26Bilham
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 32Watret
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland