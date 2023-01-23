Homepage
TUE 24 Jan 2023
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Linlithgow Rose
Linlithgow Rose
19:45
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
Venue:
Prestonfield
Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers
Last updated on
9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 21st January 2023
Celtic
Celtic
5
Morton
Greenock Morton
0
Alloa
Alloa Athletic
1
Falkirk
Falkirk
2
Arbroath
Arbroath
0
Motherwell
Motherwell
2
Dundee Utd
Dundee United
3
University of Stirling
University of Stirling
0
Hamilton
Hamilton Academical
0
Ross County
Ross County
0
Hamilton Academical win 5-3 on penalties
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock
1
Dumbarton
Dumbarton
0
Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle
1
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
1
Partick Thistle win 4-2 on penalties
St Mirren
St Mirren
0
Dundee
Dundee
0
St Mirren win 3-0 on penalties
Stenhousemuir
Stenhousemuir
1
Livingston
Livingston
3
St Johnstone
St Johnstone
0
Rangers
Rangers
1
