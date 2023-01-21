Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Wrexham

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Mersin
  • 3Galvin
  • 4Ellul
  • 15Booty
  • 8Corne
  • 5Fowler
  • 10Barham
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 21Deacon
  • 22Bone
  • 32Lawson

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 14Odusanya
  • 17Pattison
  • 24Jobe
  • 31Barden

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5Hayden
  • 8Young
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 4Tozer
  • 3McFadzean
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 18Dalby

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 9Palmer
  • 11McAlinden
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth
Referee:
Aji Ajibola

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham25185264214359
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield23154449272249
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Dag & Red2411583938138
8Bromley2510783732537
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham269984047-736
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Aldershot2692153445-1129
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

