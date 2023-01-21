Bromley v Aldershot Town

BromleyBromley15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 2Reynolds
- 4Bingham
- 18Whitely
- 11Dennis
- 9Cheek
- 17Webster
- 19Forster
- 21Vennings
- 23Topalloj
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 6Sowunmi
- 10Marriott
- 14Bergkamp
- 20Arthurs
- 32Krauhaus
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 3Harfield
- 5Cordner
- 17Hutchinson
- 15Anderson
- 9Effiong
- 16Jordan
- 19Pendlebury
- 20Klass
- 22Mnoga
- 23Glover
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 7Amaluzor
- 11Panayiotou
- 18Abimbola
- 27Willard
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
Match report to follow.