Woking v Barnet

First Half ends, Woking 0, Barnet 1.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2Lofthouse
- 3Casey
- 14Browne
- 10Amond
- 5McNerney
- 12Moss
- 17KellermanBooked at 14mins
- 21Wakefield
- 24InceBooked at 36mins
- 29Sass-Davies
Substitutes
- 4Cuthbert
- 15O'Connell
- 16Nwabuokei
- 20Dackers
- 22Jaaskelainen
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 2FernandezBooked at 25mins
- 4Collinge
- 11Kanu
- 8GormanBooked at 36mins
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 21Wynter
- 32Cropper
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 10Powell
- 20Moyo
- 24Revan
- 25Senior
- 28Woods
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Rohan Ince (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dale Gorman (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Emmanuel Fernandez (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Kellerman (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 0, Barnet 1. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.