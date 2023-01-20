Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Dorking Wanderers game off because of frozen pitch

Gateshead International Stadium
Gateshead are 21st in the National League, two points from safety, while Dorking are 16th

Saturday's National League match between Gateshead and Dorking Wanderers has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The decision to call off the game was taken following an inspection at the Gateshead International Stadium on Friday morning.

The playing surface is frozen because of low temperatures on Tyneside over the course of the week.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

"We thank Gateshead FC for ensuring that an early decision was taken for the benefit of travelling supporters and staff," Dorking said.external-link

