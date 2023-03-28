Boreham Wood v Torquay United

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 1.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 7Rees
- 15Lewis
- 9Ndlovu
- 8Broadbent
- 12Fyfield
- 17Payne
- 22Coxe
- 25Bush
- 26Agbontohoma
Substitutes
- 2Kelly-Evans
- 4Ricketts
- 10Marsh
- 11Newton
- 20Brunt
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 8Hall
- 9JarvisBooked at 45mins
- 21Moxey
- 16Donnellan
- 11Evans
- 19Lawrence
- 27Stobbs
- 28Dawson
- 31Collins
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 2Crowe
- 5Omar
- 7Hanson
- 15Wyatt
- 22Lovett
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 1. Asa Hall (Torquay United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.