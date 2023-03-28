Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0TorquayTorquay United1

Boreham Wood v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 7Rees
  • 15Lewis
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 8Broadbent
  • 12Fyfield
  • 17Payne
  • 22Coxe
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 4Ricketts
  • 10Marsh
  • 11Newton
  • 20Brunt

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 8Hall
  • 9JarvisBooked at 45mins
  • 21Moxey
  • 16Donnellan
  • 11Evans
  • 19Lawrence
  • 27Stobbs
  • 28Dawson
  • 31Collins
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 2Crowe
  • 5Omar
  • 7Hanson
  • 15Wyatt
  • 22Lovett
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 1.

  2. Booking

    Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 1. Asa Hall (Torquay United).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham38297298346494
2Notts County402810299366394
3Woking392181064392571
4Chesterfield382171065422370
5Barnet38206127061966
6Eastleigh39197134741664
7Boreham Wood381514943331059
8Bromley381513105245758
9Dag & Red38166165462-854
10Southend38158154539653
11Solihull Moors381410145553252
12Wealdstone391410154660-1452
13Altrincham39149165869-1151
14Oldham38139165054-448
15Maidenhead United39138184453-947
16Halifax381111163543-844
17Aldershot39128195362-944
18Dorking38126205482-2842
19York391010194453-940
20Gateshead36913144553-839
21Yeovil37717133141-1038
22Torquay3889214569-2433
23Scunthorpe39710224474-3031
24Maidstone United3958264184-4323
View full National League table

