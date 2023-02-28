Yeovil Town v Altrincham

YeovilYeovil Town19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|35
|25
|8
|2
|89
|32
|57
|83
|2
|Wrexham
|33
|25
|6
|2
|86
|31
|55
|81
|3
|Woking
|34
|18
|8
|8
|59
|37
|22
|62
|4
|Barnet
|32
|17
|5
|10
|63
|54
|9
|56
|5
|Chesterfield
|32
|16
|7
|9
|54
|39
|15
|55
|6
|Southend
|32
|15
|8
|9
|43
|31
|12
|53
|7
|Eastleigh
|33
|15
|6
|12
|41
|37
|4
|51
|8
|Boreham Wood
|32
|12
|13
|7
|39
|30
|9
|49
|9
|Bromley
|33
|12
|12
|9
|47
|40
|7
|48
|10
|Dag & Red
|33
|14
|6
|13
|50
|53
|-3
|48
|11
|Wealdstone
|32
|12
|10
|10
|40
|44
|-4
|46
|12
|Altrincham
|33
|12
|9
|12
|53
|58
|-5
|45
|13
|Solihull Moors
|34
|11
|9
|14
|48
|50
|-2
|42
|14
|Maidenhead United
|33
|11
|6
|16
|36
|45
|-9
|39
|15
|Oldham
|32
|10
|8
|14
|43
|48
|-5
|38
|16
|Aldershot
|35
|11
|5
|19
|48
|60
|-12
|38
|17
|Halifax
|33
|10
|7
|16
|29
|42
|-13
|37
|18
|York
|33
|9
|9
|15
|39
|44
|-5
|36
|19
|Gateshead
|32
|7
|12
|13
|40
|50
|-10
|33
|20
|Dorking
|32
|9
|6
|17
|48
|76
|-28
|33
|21
|Yeovil
|31
|6
|14
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|32
|22
|Torquay
|32
|7
|8
|17
|37
|58
|-21
|29
|23
|Scunthorpe
|33
|6
|8
|19
|38
|65
|-27
|26
|24
|Maidstone United
|34
|5
|8
|21
|37
|74
|-37
|23
