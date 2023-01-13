Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fuka Nagano, 23, has made 34 appearances for Japan and has won the Under-20 World Cup

Liverpool have signed Japan international midfielder Fuka Nagano from the North Carolina Courage.

Nagano, 23, has spent the past season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) after winning league titles in Japan and South Korea.

An Under-20 World Cup winner in 2018, she has since made 34 senior appearances for Japan.

She becomes the Reds' third signing of the window following Gemma Bonner and Sofie Lundgaard's arrivals.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said: "She's excellent on the ball, creative and tactically astute while her international experience with Japan speaks for itself.

"In club football, she's played in a highly tactical league in Japan but also in America, which is an athletic and transitional league, and the WSL is probably midway between the two."