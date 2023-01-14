Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Danny Cowley (left) and his brother Nicky led Portsmouth to just one League One win since the start of October

Danny and Nicky Cowley have urged Portsmouth fans to "bring positivity" to the club's current situation following their recent sacking.

The League One club parted company with head coach Danny and assistant boss Nicky - his brother - on 2 January.

It followed a run of nine games without a win and Pompey are now 13th in League One, nine points outside the top six.

"The passion you show for the club is unquestionable," they said in a social media message to supporters external-link .

"We know some of you are angry, frustrated and disappointed with the club right now. However, everyone that has love for the club should try their best to bring positivity, no matter how hard that may be.

"Without it, success will be very hard to achieve."

The Cowleys were previously in charge at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town, but were unable to guide Portsmouth back to the Championship, finishing eighth and 10th in the past two seasons.

They said failing to bring success to Pompey "in the time we were given" will remain "one of the biggest disappointments of our lives".

"For us, it is always to look in the mirror and not out the window. To take responsibility for the situation, own it and to learn," they added.

"To manage in eight of the nine top divisions in this country has been an absolute privilege and we look forward to the next challenge."

Pompey have lost to Tottenham in the FA Cup and Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy since Simon Bassey was put in interim charge.