Leko joined Birmingham from West Brom in 2020 but only started 20 games for the Blues

League One side MK Dons have signed Birmingham City forward Jonathan Leko for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-England youth international, 23, is the first player to join since Mark Jackson was appointed as head coach.

Leko, who has played 137 first-team games for West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic and Birmingham, said the move was a "great fit".

"I'm willing to get on the ball and beat players and hopefully I can score some goals," he told the club website.

MK Dons are second from bottom in the table with just six wins from 24 league games so far.

Leko added: "I know the position we find ourselves in but I know a couple of wins can change everything. Hopefully I can come in and help us towards that."

The length of his contract at Stadium: MK has not been disclosed.

