Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Bobby Thomas played 26 games for Bristol Rovers in the first half of the campaign

Burnley have loaned defender Bobby Thomas to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season, after his stint at Bristol Rovers was terminated.

The 21-year-old scored three goals in 26 games in the first half of the season before the Championship side recalled him from Memorial Stadium.

Thomas is reunited at Barnsley with former Burnley Under-21s boss Michael Duff, who is in charge at Oakwell.

"He's done really well at Burnley amongst the youth setup," Duff said.

"[He] has been in around the first team in recent years. He had a good spell recently at Bristol Rovers meaning he's up and ready to make an impact in this squad."

He is available for Barnsley's game at Charlton on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.