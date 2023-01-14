Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mudryk has scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for Shakthar Donetsk

Chelsea are "close" to signing forward Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian club says.

The 22-year-old was a January target for Chelsea's Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, a Chelsea delegation has met with Shakhtar officials, who say talks went well.

Mudryk has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 12 league appearances for Shakhtar this season and scored three Champions League goals.

Arsenal were in the market for a forward after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Shakhtar confirmed club president Rinat Akhmetov met with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali on Saturday to discuss the player's move to Stamford Bridge.

"The parties are very close to the transfer of the footballer to Chelsea FC," Shakhtar said.

Mudryk has made eight international appearances for Ukraine since making his debut in June 2022.