Tom King kept a clean sheet when Salford won 1-0 at Northampton in October

Northampton Town have signed Salford City goalkeeper Tom King until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made the move to Sixfields after the Ammies agreed to release him from his contract.

King played 64 games for Salford after joining them from Newport County in 2021, including 26 this season.

He set a world record in January 2021 by scoring from 96.01 metres for Newport in a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham Town.

The deal with Northampton was completed in time for him to make his debut in Saturday's game at Stockport.

Meanwhile, Northampton have allowed 18-year-old winger Miguel Ngwa to join non-league Rushall Olympic on a month's loan.

