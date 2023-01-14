Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Pablo Sarabia has made 18 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season

Wolves are close to completing the signing of Spain winger Pablo Sarabia from Paris St-Germain.

The 30-year-old joined PSG from Sevilla in 2019 and has since scored 11 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances.

Sarabia, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Sporting Lisbon, made one appearance for Spain at the World Cup.

He is well known to Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui through his time in the national age group teams and their paths crossed briefly at Sevilla.

However, Sarabia never played a competitive game under then-Sevilla boss Lopetegui before joining PSG.

It is anticipated the transfer will be concluded early next week, with Sarabia becoming Wolves' third signing since Lopetegui was appointed as Bruno Lage's successor in November.

The club completed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice on Friday, while in December they signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid.