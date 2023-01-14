Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson played for Cardiff for five years

Struggling Cardiff City have sacked manager Mark Hudson after four months in charge of the Championship club.

The former Bluebirds captain was relieved of his duties within hours of their 1-1 home draw against bottom-club Wigan Athletic.

Dean Whitehead takes interim charge of Cardiff, who are one place and three points above the relegation zone.

"The club's search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately," Cardiff said in a statement.

Tom Ramasut stays on as assistant manager of the Bluebirds with goalkeeping coach Graham Stack also remaining among the backroom staff.

Cardiff added: "The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds.

"We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future."

Cardiff are winless in nine games and the draw against Wigan underlined their struggles, having led through a Callum O'Dowda goal until Will Keane's dramatic late equaliser.

Hudson is the second manager the Bluebirds have sacked this season after they dismissed Steve Morison in September.

A former Cardiff player, Hudson was initially appointed on an interim basis, but Cardiff announced him as their permanent boss in November.