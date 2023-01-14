Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Graham Potter's Chelsea were beaten by Fulham on Thursday night

Manager Graham Potter says he has the "full support" of Chelsea's board despite his side's poor form - though admits he is "not naive" about the pressure he is under.

The Blues have won just one of their last nine Premier League games and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

They welcome London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday having started the weekend 10 points behind the top four.

"I think there's always questions if you don't get results," said Potter.

"I was under pressure after the two defeats before the [World Cup] break - and that's from the media.

"But in terms of the board, I've had full support, but I'm not naive.

"If anyone that I work for thinks that the problem lies with me then they have every right to say, 'thank you very much but it's not working' and I accept that."

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager at Stamford Bridge in September and has won just eight of his 19 matches in charge in all competitions.

During that time, he has had to contend with an extensive injury list, while new loan signing Joao Felix will serve a three-match ban after receiving a red card on his debut in Thursday's defeat by Fulham.

However, 47-year-old Potter does not blame his players for the club's current form.

"From what I get, from what I see, they are professional, they're responsible, they're honest," he said.

"We're in a bad moment and we've got challenges and I think everyone suffers from that point. January is complicated no matter where you are because the window is open and human beings are human beings.

"But I don't see any problems in that regard, the boys - I have their support, they have mine and we just need to keep working."