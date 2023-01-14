Last updated on .From the section Football

Paddy Almond came through Sunderland's academy

Darlington defender Paddy Almond has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in their FA Trophy tie at Southend.

The Sunderland academy graduate, 20, was rushed to hospital after being taken off and had a brain scan.

He is being transferred to a specialist hospital in London for more treatment, accompanied by physio Danny O'Connor.

"Paddy is in our thoughts, and we continue to wish him a speedy recovery," Darlington said. external-link

Almond only returned to action in November external-link after being a passenger in a car accident in June, which left him with head injuries.

Southend also sent their best wishes to Almond after the fourth-round tie, which the hosts won 2-1.