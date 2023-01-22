Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 4EvansSubstituted forMichutat 11'minutes
- 24Neil
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Dajaku
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 18Taylor
- 19Bennette
- 25Michut
- 26Wright
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 6Fry
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16HowsonBooked at 16mins
- 30Hackney
- 21Forss
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 25Crooks
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 10Archer
- 13Hoppe
- 17McNair
- 18Watmore
- 23Roberts
- 27Bola
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Dan Ballard.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Édouard Michut.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Trai Hume.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley McGree.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Attempt missed. Trai Hume (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Hayden Hackney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ross Stewart.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Post update
Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).
Post update
Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Post update
Offside, Middlesbrough. Darragh Lenihan tries a through ball, but Marcus Forss is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Daniel Neil tries a through ball, but Amad Diallo is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Édouard Michut tries a through ball, but Amad Diallo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Match report to follow.